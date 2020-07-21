Liverpool’s Klopp discusses ’emotional’ title celebration for Reds

Jurgen Klopp says it will be “one of the greatest days of my life” when he and his Liverpool side lift the Premier League trophy on Wednesday.

Almost a month has passed since Liverpool were confirmed as champions of England for the first time in 30 years, but the club have had to be patient for the silverware presentation.

Despite knowing the day would come, and celebrating among themselves already, Klopp vowed there would be no sense of anti-climax when he and his players are handed their medals on the Kop.

“It’s a little like Christmas,” Klopp said. “If you know already before that you’re getting a specific present before you have it, there’s still some excitement.

“We are very excited about that. I’ve never touched a Premier League trophy for obvious reasons ever before. That will be special.

“I’m absolutely delighted the boys have this moment, because they deserve it more than anybody else. They’ve worked incredibly hard and they’ve dealt with so many setbacks in the last few years.

“We won the title this season but we’ve prepared already for two, three years.

“It was a really long run-up to this moment and it will be 100 per cent emotional again. How emotional I don’t know, because that’s how it is with emotions, you have to wait until you feel them.”

Chelsea are the visitors to Anfield for Liverpool’s final home game of the season, with Frank Lampard’s men ooking for cause to celebrate too, knowing a win would secure them a Champions League place for next season.

Klopp promised he would take that “very important” game seriously.

“But I cannot and do not want to ignore that whatever happens there be a trophy lift tomorrow,” he said.

“The boys worked so hard for it and everyone worked so hard for it, so it should be as good as anyhow possible

“I will not disturb that. I will be in the best spirits. On a professional basis it’s 100 per cent one of the greatest days of my life to finally get my hands on this trophy.

“Two or three years ago, people thought it wouldn’t be possible for us, especially with the challenges we faced and the competitors we have.

“I will be proud of the boys and all that we did together at this club. It’s a milestone 100 per cent and as such we should see it as a very important day, but not the last very important day for us.”

Klopp echoed remarks from Andy Cook, chief constable of Merseyside Police, who urged supporters to stay at home and not congregate at Anfield, where officers will be on patrol.

Like all Premier League games since football resumed during the coronavirus crisis, it will be a behind-closed-doors fixture.

That means fans will be denied the chance to see their heroes lift the trophy in person, but Klopp vowed Liverpool would celebrate with them as soon as the danger to public health recedes.

Klopp said: “We are not through this and we have to make sure we don’t put anyone in risk.

“I really hope our fans know me well and I mean it when we say, ‘It’s for you. It’s 100 per cent for you.’

“Stay at home and celebrate in a safe place.”

