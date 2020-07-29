Four suspected armed robbers who attacked a first generation bank at Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State have been reportedly killed by local hunters in a gun duel.

It was gathered that the armed robbers who killed a security personnel of the bank, were later killed by local hunters.

Prior to raiding the bank, the gun-wielding robbers first attacked a police station opposite the bank.

It was further revealed that the robbers who were seven in number blew off the security door outside the bank with dynamite.

While the armed robbers were confronted by local hunters, sources say that three of the robbers were killed and set ablaze by a mob at the scene of the incidence.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the robbery attack, adding that a statement will be issued to the public soon.

The post Local Hunters Kill Armed Robbers Who Attacked Bank In Oyo appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Local Hunters Kill Armed Robbers Who Attacked Bank In Oyo appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...