Some courier and logistics companies in Lagos State are closing shops for three days to protest spiking rates of harassment of their riders by policemen and touts. An official of Courier Services Association of Lagos (COSAL) told The Guardian on Monday that touts, allegedly working for local governments in the state, are frustrating their operations. […]

The post Logistics companies in Lagos on three-day strike to protest touts harassment appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...