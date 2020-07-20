Look out for new moon, Sultan directs Muslims

President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Monday directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH from tomorrow Tuesday, July 21.

Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid Adha 10th Dhul Hijjah.

“Tuesday, July 21, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul Qadah 1441 shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH,” he stated in a statement signed by the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto Professor Sambo Junaidu

He requested Muslims to report the sighting of the moon to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Council.

He beseeched Almighty Allah to aid the Muslim community in the discharge of the religious duties

