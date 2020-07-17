Ma Tayibat’s fidau attracts top brass, less privileged

…As Obasanjo, Olowu, Ooni, Olubadan, others commiserate with Salis

The Olowu of Owu, Oba Dosunmu, the Balogun of Owu, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and many others commiserated with Chief Owolabi Salis, the AD Lagos Governorship candidate in 2019, on the death of his mother, Mama Tayibat Fakunmoju, the daughter of former Olumale Magbo of Ikorodu.

Mama Tayibat Tijanni Fakunmoju died in her sleep on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 98 years and survived by Children, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren and buried on Saturday, July 4, 2020 according to Islamic rites.

The 8th day prayers was an assembly of all Nigerian religious culture attended by many Imams and Islamic clerics, members of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, the Ijo Orunmila, the Lagos Eyo Osha leaderships, the Ogboni, the Reformed Ogboni, the Igunnuko, ITRAN, the Oje Agbaye, the Elukus, the Osun women, the Arewas, the South South, the South East, the Kogi Women, the PDP, the APC, other Parties, beneficiaries of Salis Empowerment Programs, Boys Networks and many others. It was a nationalist event, a carnival of national culture.

Even as COVID 19 restricted movement of some personalities, many attended the 8th-day Fidau prayers including the disabled community, widows and the Little People Associations, observing social distancing with their masks on. Zoom technology was also deployed at the venue.

Condolence messages from Olowu and Obasanjo were delivered by Ajiroba of Owu with Oba Staff present, while that of his Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife was delivered by Kabiyesi Elejesi of Ile Ife with Oba Staff present and well as the Olubadan represented by the children.

Oba Olofin, the Arole Ogunfunminire of Awori people also send messages and staff.

In a chat with Vanguard on the Fidau for his late mother, Chief Owolabi Salis, a.k.a Oba Mekunnu who is stranded in New York because COVID 19 flight restrictions said, “I am stranded in New York because of Covid-19. Even the private jet arrangement are not willing to come to Nigeria.”

“Mama is remembered for always giving to people around her, a legacy I inherited.”

“For example, if you enter a Spanish barbershop or salon in upper Manhattan or in the Bronx, NY, or in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where the Dominicans are settled and you asked for Salis, the answer you will get is “the African guy, after God, that is our savior from troubles”.

Chief Owolabi Salis is a popular New York-based attorney. His practice centers around helping the poor people of all nationalities of the world and uplifting the immigrants to greater heights.

He featured in top 100 lawyers in USA and top attorneys of North East USA. He also contested for the position of National Secretary of PDP in the past where he was defeated by Olagunsoye Oyinlola. He has been honoured with chieftaincy titles across the country including the Akinyegun of Owu Kingdom, Jagun Basorun of Ibadanland, the Akinyegun 1 of Aworiland, the Olori Eyo Agere of Lagos, Magayaki Giade, Bauchi and Enyioma Ndigbo Gburugburu Etitti Mgboko, Abia.

Also present were the disabled community, widows and the Little People Associations. Chief Owolabi Salis is known to be a first responder to some of their problems.

The concept of air soul, by Owolabi Salis During the 8th-day prayer for his later mother, it was noticed that some guests were taking pictures by a signboard titled “Iga Eledumare” which is affixed to a building. When asked, Chief Owolabi Salis said “Eledumare is the creator of the universe, the holy of holy, the owner of the energy, of which all creations must submit to. He is the Lord of diversity. He created the universe and everything in it in diversity and we must all respect diversity. The Iga Eledumare is a place of submission to the holy of holy, the creator of the universe. The Universe is created in diversity just like the subpart planet earth. We have to respect diversity for you to be honored by Eledumare, the holy of holy, the creator of the air soul.

“First human beings are like fruits that grow. We are fruits that grow from air, water and sand. Every living body is made up of air, water and sand. When you die, the air soul lives the body to remain the water, sand and may be planet air. The air soul is the heavenly air that comes with energy from the universe.

“The air soul is the life that just left Mama. You can probably say your mother and father gave birth to you and your ancestors gave birth to your other ancestors. The question is who is the first human being of your identity or race. The answer is the air soul, which is the life or the energy, come from heaven through rain drops of water missed with earth sand and the first grew. There are so many firsts that grew in diversity. That’s Eledumare for you.

“Mama was buried close to Iga Eledumare. May the soul of the departed Mama rest in perfect peace”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Ma Tayibat’s fidau attracts top brass, less privileged appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...