Magu: Averting a perilous descent

Festus Ogun

SIR: The travails of Ibrahim Magu, the recently suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have brought forth an opportunity for all well-meaning Nigerians to reflect on the reality of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption and the need to quickly disembark on a journey to nowhere.

Interestingly, the federal government said the action against Magu is a reminder that nobody is above the law. That defence though expected but Nigerians surely know that Magu is yet another victim of the power-play in the Buhari administration’s never-ending political circus.

Recall that Magu was acting chairman of the EFCC for over five years despite the fact that his nomination was rejected by the Senate on two different occasions based on damning reports by the State Security Service (SSS).

To arbitrarily keep an appointee, who is required by law to be screened and confirmed by the Senate in office for that long is an infraction on the constitution and undermines the overall essence of legislative oversight in a constitutional democracy.

This is why the sanctimonious disposition of the federal government in absolving itself of the mess is at best dishonest.

The Presidency appears like the proverbial child who goes to the river to swim and later turns around to complain of the sensation of cold.

If despite the grievous reports by the SSS and the rejection by the Senate, the Presidency still went ahead to retain Magu, it lacks the moral authority to now disown its once-upon-a-time favourite.

That is hypocritical and reprehensible. Had the Presidency listened to the voice of reason, the mess of today would have been avoided.

Interestingly, Magu was kept in detention for 10 days. This is clearly illegal, unconstitutional and an affront to the rule of law.

The arbitrary manner with which the whole saga was handled reminds one of how the EFCC under Magu’s watch arrested and detained many without trial; giving no recourse to the rule of law.

Is it not ironic that the Presidency deployed the same script of media trial used by Magu during his days in office to roll out its own version of drama?

Magu’s ordeal might seem a case of the chicken that has come home to roost. Nonetheless, he should not be mocked; rather he deserves our sympathy.

Indeed, our humanity diminishes the day we close our eyes to any form of evil no matter the personality of the victim.

Our collective stance against injustice, arbitrariness and abuse of power should not be compromised by emotions as that would amount to complicity.

In the final analysis, those who hold power today should be reminded of the vanity and transiency of power and the need to always respect the rule of law.

The essence of the rule of law is to check the abuse of power, regardless of who is wielding the power.

It is high time we took the bold step of building strong institutions that allow only for the law to rule as against the arbitrariness of the rule of man.

This tragic precedent could have been averted if the law had been allowed to take its course, ab initio; as we are at risk unless we find the courage to always respect the law in the spirit of constitutionalism.

The culture of persecuting political adversaries must be quickly averted as continuing with same will inevitably drag the nation under.

We must be aware that media trial will achieve nothing other than diminish the strength of our democracy.

Festus Ogun, festusogunlaw@gmail.com

