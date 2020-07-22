Magu Fights To Clear His Name, Says Recovered Vehicles Were Given To Presidential Villa, Ministries

The embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has revealed that some recovered vehicles were given to the Presidential Villa and other government parastatals.

According to Magu, some of the recovered vehicles were auctioned to the Presidential Villa, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Services and other agencies.

Magu said this while responding to allegations that he converted some assets forfeited to the government for personal enrichment.

The embattled chairman said that some of these agencies had not paid for the vehicles, noting that there was an arrangement that the money would be deducted from their financial allocation.

Magu’s Response

Magu, in a letter, addressed to the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel titled, ‘Re: Alleged Case of Conspiracy, Enrichment, Abuse of Public Office and Other Infractions,’ explained the whereabouts of some forfeited vehicles.

Responding to allegations of being unable to account for recovered vehicles, Magu wrote:

“On allocation of vehicles to some government agencies through special auction with presidential approval. The beneficiary agencies are: the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of which the valued price is to be debited from their allocation; State House, National Commission for Refugees and Displaced Persons; Federal Inland Revenue Service and National Directorate of Employment.”

Magu said about 450 forfeited vehicles were yet to be sold despite receiving presidential approval to do so.

“The commission presently has presidential approval to dispose over 450 forfeited vehicles located in Lagos and Abuja. The vehicles have been valued by the National Automotive Council Valuers and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. But no sale/disposal has been conducted yet,” Magu noted.

He said some of the houses permanently forfeited to the Federal Government by looters had also been handed over to some government agencies like the Voice of Nigeria, North -East Development Commission and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate.

Magu further explained that some other properties, which had been forfeited pending the outcome of court cases, were being rented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Nigerian Army and other agencies of government.

The letter further read:

“Real properties finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and allocated to some agencies for official use in line with the Presidential approval are: Voice of Nigeria, National Directorate of Employment, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, North East Development Commission and Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate.

“Properties under interim forfeiture order are rented by the following government agencies: Nigerian Army, Federal Ministry of Finance, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

“Other agencies of government that have approached the commission to rent properties under interim forfeiture order include: National Human Rights Commission and National Council for Arts and culture.”

Magu also attached photographs of some of the recovered assets to the letter he addressed to the panel.

Probe Panel Rejects Letter

It was learnt that an attempt by Magu’s lawyer, Barr. Shittu ended in futility. The panel noted that if it needed any clarification, Magu would be summoned to clear his name. “An attempt to submit the letter to the secretary of the panel on Monday failed. Magu’s team was informed that the panel does not entertain letters but it is purely an investigative one. If there is a need for clarification, Magu would be invited,” a source said.

