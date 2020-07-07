Magu grilled for six hours by Presidential panel over 24 allegations

A presidential panel set up by the President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday grilled the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, for six hours at the Presidential Villa

The panel, which was inaugurated about a week ago, interrogated Magu at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after he was whisked to the venue by armed operatives of the Department of State Services. EFCC boss accused of living above his means, fraternising with corrupt persons, diversion of loot.

The panel, led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami (retd.), had about seven other members including the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Mike Ogbizi.

The panel also had representatives from the Office of the National Security Adviser, the DSS and other related agencies.

It was learnt that 24 allegations were levelled against Magu who has been acting as chairman for almost five years.

Most of the allegations, it was learnt, emanated from a report by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and a DSS report which was submitted to the Senate in 2016 and 2017.

Magu grilled over missing funds, discrepancies in recovered funds, others

The EFCC boss was accused of living above his means, fraternising with corrupt persons, diversion of recovered funds and many others.

He was also accused of insubordination.

Magu, it was learnt, was allowed to leave after about six hours and may be asked to return to make further clarifications.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the acting EFCC boss might be asked to step down pending the outcome of investigation.

A top source said, “The usual procedure is that when one is facing an investigation of this nature, he would be advised to step down.

How Ibrahim Magu was arrested

It was learnt that Magu was accosted by security agents in plain clothes in front of the old EFCC headquarters on Fomella Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, around 12noon on Monday.

Magu, who was in his own convoy, was shown a letter of invitation from the presidential panel requesting his presence.

The EFCC boss was said to have explained to the security agents that he would honour the invitation on a future date but they refused to accept Magu’s explanation and insisted that he followed them to the Presidential Villa.

He was subsequently whisked away and brought before the panel where he responded to several questions directed at him.

A top EFCC source said, “Attempts to bring Magu before the panel in the past had proved abortive. So, on Monday, a team of security agents in plain clothes accosted him around the old EFCC office in Wuse 2.

“Magu’s men quickly put up a resistance but the security officials on the other side quickly corked their guns and insisted that they were following presidential orders. They immediately took Magu into custody and brought him before the panel.”

Advertisements