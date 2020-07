The death toll of Thursday’s mortar attack in Maiduguri by Boko Haram has so risen from two to six, Borno Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Maiduguri.

