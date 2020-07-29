Maj.-Gen. Dikko takes over as Commander NATRAC, Kontagora

Maj-Gen. Mohammed Abba Dikko on Wednesday took over from Maj.-Gen. Musa Mshelia as the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora.

Gen. Dikko said at the handing-over ceremony in Kontagora, Niger, that officers should apply themselves to the job and ensure that the objectives and mission of NATRAC were fully achieved. Army Depot Zaria gets new Commandant

He said that NATRAC had been a pillar in the achievement of the training objectives of the Nigerian Army.

“We will ensure that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- General Tukur Buratai’s vision is sustained,” he said.

He called on all officers to ensure that the welfare of soldiers under their command was taken seriously.

The outgoing Commander, Maj- Gen. Musa Mshelia, in his farewell address to troops, said there was an enormous responsibility on a soldier, especially in the face of the current security situation in the country.

Gen. Mhelia stressed that discipline as the bedrock of the Nigerian Army must be sustained.

He wished Gen. Dikko a successful tour of duty.

The highlight of the handing and taking-over ceremony was the handing over of the NATRAC command flag, and its lowering and hoisting. (NAN)

