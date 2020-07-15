Major General Olusegun Adeniyi To Face Court-Martial After Complaining Of Poor Military Equipment

The former commander of the Nigerian Army Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, has been marked to face “jurisdiction”, which those conversant with military terms say means a court-martial.

According to reports, Adeniyi will appear before a court-martial because he had, in March 2020, appeared in a video where he complained about poor military equipment.

This video circulated after an attack by Boko Haram terrorists left dozens of soldiers dead.

Adeniyi who is among the 886 officers the army listed for new postings on Tuesday. and whose name came 42nd on the list has been moved from the Nigerian Army Resource Centre to the Army Headquarters, both in Abuja, for jurisdiction.

The Disturbing Video by Adeniyi

The viral video captured major general Adeniyi with disorganised troops decrying the death of their men and equipment in a particular encounter with Boko Haram terrorists, who were facing them from every angle with not less than 5 gun trucks.

Major General Adeniyi who said that intelligence failure resulted in the heavy loss of their men, however, expressed commitment to remaining on the battlefront.

The video generated criticisms that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the military commanders were giving the public false impressions on war efforts and successes.

The military did not react to the video, however, Major General Adeniyi was redeployed and relieved as the commander of Operation Lafiya Dole and moved to Nigerian Army Resource Centre as “Research Fellow”.

The recent redeployment indicates that he is now moving from the resource centre to face a court-martial.

According to reports, Adeniyi’s court-martial appearance is expected to begin on July 20, 2020.

Watch the viral video below

