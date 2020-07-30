Major Shake up in EFCC as 20 Zonal Officers Are Redeployed to Police

Following a shake up at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), 20 Zonal and Heads of sections have been redeployed to the Police.

It was learnt that the latest twist might be part of a plan to do away with police officers coordinating the affairs of the agency.

There has been agitation for trained EFCC cadets to take direct charge of investigation.

Most of those affected are rated as “crack investigators” who have worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

It was learnt that the mass redeployment of top conal officers and heads of sections was in line with the ongoing reforms in the commission.

It was learnt that the government was no longer comfortable with the large number of experienced police detectives in the commission.

Although the crack detectives had positively impacted the operations of the EFCC, the government has opted to move police officers in the EFCC.

It was earlier reported that no fewer than 12 Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials were suspended indefinitely on Monday.

More officials were quizzed by the Presidential Investigation Committee, headed by Justice Isa Ayo Salami (red).

Some of those grilled were handling sensitive investigations.

One of the officials had his car pushed at the Banquet Hall Wing of the Presidential Villa before it could start.

According to findings, all the 12 got their suspension letters yesterday.

A top source said: “After being in limbo for one week, we got our suspension letters on Monday.

“We were informed that the suspension is indefinite. We have taken it in good faith. But most of us have not received queries in our career.

“We have not even appeared before any disciplinary committee. We appeal to President Mummadu Buhari to intervene by reversing the suspension.”

Some of those who appeared before the panel included some crack investigators, zonal heads and those in the Legal Unit.

One of the officials said: “It wasn’t a friendly session but we were able to make some clarifications on our performance in office.

“A Coordinator told the committee that service and loyalty to Nigeria guided their conduct in office rather than sentiments.”

