Major Shake up in EFCC as 20 Zonal Officers Are Redeployed to Police

Following a shake up at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), 20 Zonal and Heads of sections have been redeployed to the Police.

It was learnt that the latest twist might be part of a plan to do away with police officers coordinating the affairs of the agency.

There has been agitation for trained EFCC cadets to take direct charge of investigation.

Most of those affected are rated as “crack investigators” who have worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

It was learnt that the mass redeployment of top conal officers and heads of sections was in line with the ongoing reforms in the commission.

It was learnt that the government was no longer comfortable with the large number of experienced police detectives in the commission.

Although the crack detectives had positively impacted the operations of the EFCC, the government has opted to move police officers in the EFCC

Like this: Like Loading...