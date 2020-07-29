Malabu: We’re expecting $200m refund from Netherlands, Switzerland — AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday said the ministry recovered $200m from the Malabu OPL 245 oil deal, N685.7m and N500m forfeited funds.

Speaking during a one-day workshop organised for judiciary correspondents in Abuja yesterday, Malami said the ministry saved the country N181bn in 20 cases at the state high courts, N1.7bn in 50 cases before the Federal High Court, $800m value of judgements at the ECOWAS Court of Justice and another N150m.

On human rights achievements, he said the ministry approved N135m to Apo six killings, passed the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, and Niger Delta Development Commission (Amendment).

