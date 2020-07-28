Malami Vs. Magu

Gabriel Amalu

With the media feasting on the accusations and counter-accusations against those that ordinarily should be the arrowheads of the war against corruption in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, one only hopes that the much hoped for, war against corruption, has not been won and lost. Of the course, the winners would be those who never wanted the war to succeed, and the fake Buharists, in government, who have turned public service to a bazaar, just like we experienced, particularly under the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The losers are President Buhari, whose life legacy, would stand or fail on the anti-corruption war, and the grieving Nigerians, who have suffered and would continue to suffer the debilitating impact of corruption, in our wasting country. With the media leaks, linking the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami SAN, to allegations of official corruption, the on-going administrative probe of the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, should be expanded to include the probe of Malami.

I make the recommendation based on the need to clear the smog surrounding the two major actors in the war against corruption, once and for all times. Such clearance would enable the Buhari presidency start the difficult process of reclaiming the moral higher ground, without which, the war against corruption may end up as a ruse, especially in the eyes of those who never wished it well, from the beginning.

While this column has its sympathy for the success of the war against corruption, it considers the present haze on the integrity of Magu and Malami as major dents on the war against corruption. So the earlier the integrity status of the suspended EFCC czar, Magu, and serving AGF, Malami, is determined and publicly disclosed by President Buhari himself, the higher the chance of resuscitating the war on corruption.

With President Buhari’s second term in its second year, another long drawn media bashing on the integrity of the AGF might just be the final nail on the integrity of the anti-corruption war. So, there is the need to join an enquiry on the mind boggling allegations against AGF Malami, to that of EFCC’s Magu, so that the two cases can be dealt with simultaneously, as quickly as possible.

It would be a monumental tragedy for the anti-corruption war that is already besmirched by the public trial of the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu to again suffer distraction by another public trial of Malami, before reclaiming the initiative in the public domain. President Buhari’s presidency cannot afford such luxury. So, it may be better to endure the pains together, and hope for a simultaneous healing.

The truth be told, with the allegations of corruption levelled against Malami by persons recruited by the president to fight corruption, the allegations would simply not go away, without an examination by an eminent panel, such as that now quizzing Magu, in the presidential villa. If Magu, ordinarily has a chance to clear his name before Justice Ayo Salami’s administrative body, then the AGF who has now been accused of several corrupt practices, should use the same procedure to clear his own name.

After all, what is good for the goose is good for the gander. More importantly, the office of the AGF is the fulcrum of criminal investigation and prosecution, with enormous tentacles across power centres, in a democracy. The 1999 constitution is unequivocal about the importance of the AGF, amongst the persons authorised to aide an executive president.

Section 150(1) of the constitution provides: “There shall be an Attorney General of the Federation who shall be the Chief Law Officer of the federation.” Section 174 grants expansive powers to the office of the AGF. Sub-section 1(a) provides: “The Attorney General of the Federation shall have power: to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court of law in Nigeria, other than a court martial, in respect of any offence created by or under any act of the National Assembly.”

Section 174(1)(b) gives the AGF power “to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings that may have been instituted by any other authority or person” while 174(1)(c) enables him: “to discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by him or any other authority or person.” Agreeably, section 174(3) provides: “In exercising his powers under this section, the Attorney General of the Federation shall have regard to the public interest, the interest of justice and the need to prevent abuse of legal process.”

So, the AGF is clearly one of the most important ministers in a presidential system of government, and for a government which made anti-corruption its cardinal objective, should be the most important official. President Buhari has never hidden his disdain for corrupt practices, whether as a military president or as a civilian and that maybe why he chose Abubakar Malami, SAN, reputedly his lawyer, before he became the president. So, Buhari should deal decisively with the allegations against his ally and trusted aide, considering that his other eminent aides are the accusers.

A president, who during the last election, checked the party his wife voted for, before she slotted the paper in the ballot box, should not shy away from confronting the challenge he is facing, from a close and trusted ally, who regrettably is now the subject of scurrilous allegations of corruption in the public domain. Of course, those opposed to the war against corruption can go to any extent to besmirch the war against corruption, and perhaps the allegations against the regimes’ top aides, are not coming from them?

While Nigerians are hiding their heads in shame at the lunacy that were visited on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, has told the nation that those formerly in charge of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), also corruptly enriched themselves in a manner showing their lack of respect for the reason, their principal, President Buhari, was elected as president twice. Similar tales of corruption also trailed the former administration, at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

So, those who are close to President Buhari should feel concerned that the man’s life legacy is being maligned, by those who never had stood for anything, despite their closeness to the man. How the situation can be salvaged must be their utmost interest, as the tenure of the man whom the rich and mighty loved to hate, draws towards the end. Whatever can be done lawfully should be done urgently to restore the integrity of the war against corruption.

