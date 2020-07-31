News From Africa Malawi: First Malawian Secretary to President, Cabinet Dies By admin 54 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 55 [Nyasa Times] First Malawian Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Jaffu has died, government has announced. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
