[Nyasa Times] Former President Peter Mutharika has been earmarked to be summoned for interrogation in connection with K5 billion (about $7 million ) cement imported from Zambia and Zimbabwe duty-free under “personal use” provision in the Presidents (Salaries and Benefits) Act when he was in power but was being sold by business persons.

