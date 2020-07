[Malawi News Agency] Karonga — Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) Communications and Humanitarian Specialist, Felix Washoni has said his organisation has committed about K3.3 billion towards fighting Covid-19 that was still claiming lives of people in the country.

The post Malawi: MRCS Commits U.S.$4,4 Million Towards Covid-19 Interventions appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...