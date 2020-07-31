News From Africa

Malawi: Mutharika’s Bodyguard Arrested in Connection With Murder of Anti-Graft Boss

[Nyasa Times] The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court has formally charged former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale with murder pertaining to the killing of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate affairs Issa Njauju.

