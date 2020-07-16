Mali: Accused Refuses to Enter Plea As War Crimes Trial Starts At ICC

[RFI] The International Criminal Court in The Hague opened the case against Al Hassan Ag Abdoul-Aziz on Tuesday, for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the occupation of Timbuktu by hardline Islamist militant groups Ansar Dine and Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in 2012.

