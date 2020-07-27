Man, 22, commits suicide over girlfriend

Police in Kano have confirmed the death of a 22-year-old man, Ashiru Musa, who reportedly stabbed himself when his girlfriend married another man.

Musa was said to have stabbed himself when he learnt that Fatima, with whom he was in love, had been married off to another man.

Late Musa and the said girlfriend were residents of Danrimi village in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesman Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred on Thursday, around 9 pm.

He said the issue was reported to the police by the father of the jilted lover.

Kiyawa confirmed that, “He stabbed himself because he could not marry the girl he loved in his neighbourhood.”

He said the deceased was rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Kiyawa said the Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, has ordered for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

