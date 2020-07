A middle-aged man, Oluwaseun Olabode, 47, has allegedly pummeled his pregnant wife, Blessing, to death in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State. The accused reportedly committed the crime on April 3, 2020, at No 56 Oke-Agba area of Akure, hitting her right side of the abdomen during a minor disagreement, leading to the […]

The post Man allegedly beats pregnant wife to death in Ondo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...