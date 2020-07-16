Man allegedly snatches neighbour’s wife, two kids in Osun

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A 42-year-old man, Jubril Anifowose was on Thursday arraigned before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over the alleged abduction of neighbour’s wife and her two kids.

The prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel alleged that Anifowose abducted one Kemi with her two children despite the fact that he knows that she is married to one Dotun Elufidipe.

He noted that what the defendant did would have caused mayhem between himself and the wife’s husband.

He further that he conducted himself in a manner that may likely cause the breach of public peace of law and order at No 15, Enuwa Street, Ile-Ife thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of abduction.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs. F.O. Lawal, applied for the bail of the defendant in the most Liberal term.

The Magistrate, A.A. Adebayo, granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like amount.

He adjourned the case until July 30, for hearing.

