Man arraigned for raping grandmother

Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year old farmer, Haruna Mohammed, for allegedly raping a 50-year old woman identified as Ibukun Akinlo.

Haruna was arraigned at an Akure Magistrate Court on a one count charge of rape.

He was said to have committed the offence on July 8, 2020 along Lalepa/Akinfosile road at Igbotako area of Ondo State.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Augustine Omhenimhen, said the offences were punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code CAP 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Inspector Omhenihen urged the court to remand the accused person pending legal advise of the Department of Public Prosecution.

The plea of Haruna was not taken.

Presiding Magistrate, Rasheedat Yakubu, remanded Haruna to the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department pending legal advice from DPP.

