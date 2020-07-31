Man charged with illegal arms possession in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

A Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has charged one Paul Tuoma Okene with illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Okene was arrested by policemen attached to Zone 5 headquarters in Benin City, Edo State, after a pump action gun, one double-barrel gun, and 38 live cartridges were reportedly recovered from his residences at Warri and Eku on June 26 and 30.

The case came up for plea last Friday, but the presiding judge, Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite, could not sit because he was indisposed.

The case was adjourned to October 28, while Okene is on administrative bail.

