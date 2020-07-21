Man defiles 9-year-old daughter in Adamawa

Police in Adamawa State have arrested a 39-year-old man, Obiora Patrick, for allegedly defiling his 9-year-old step daughter.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the suspect had made confessional statements while the victim was undergoing medical check up.

The statement appealed for support from members of the public in the fight against sexual violence and related crimes, calling on parents to pay particular attention to their children.

“Adamawa State police command wishes to inform the general public that following intensified action against sexual assault on women and children, the command, on the 20/7/2020, arrested one Obora Patrick, a 39-year-old resident of No.46 hospital road, Jimeta, Yola North, for raping his 9-year-old step daughter,” the statement read.

“The command calls on members of the general public to key into fight against sexual assault against women and children and caution parents/guardians to closely monitor their wards”.

”The command further assures all of its commitment to protect lives and property and calls on the people to continue reporting to police any suspicious movement around them,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...