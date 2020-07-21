Man gets life imprisonment for raping two year-old girl in Ogun

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Tuesday sentenced a 35 year-old man Adekunle Olalere to life imprisonment for raping a two year- old girl.

Olalere who resides at no 18, Bashorun street off unity road Olowotedo in Mowe, Obafemi – Owode LG, had pleaded not guilty to the one count charge against him.

He was arraigned for a one- count charge of having sexual intercourse with a two years old girl

Delivering the judgment on Tuesday, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi found him guilty as charged.

“Based on the evidence, I find and hold that the convict, had sexual intercourse with the child and guilty as charged,” he said.

Akinyemi, however, sentenced Olalere to life Imprisonment.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Oluyemisi Aruleba, had told the court that the convict forcefully had sexual intercourse with a two year old girl( name withheld).

