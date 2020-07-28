Man in court for allegedly defrauding job seeker of N200, 000

Agency Reporter

A 35-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Onoh, on Tuesday appeared in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a job seeking woman of N200, 000.

The police charged Onoh with criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Victoria Nyap, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on July 22.

Olanipekun said the defendant who allegedly conspired with others at large, obtained the sum of N200, 000 from the complainant.

He said the defendant promised to secure a job for the complainant in the Nigerian Correctional Service but converted the said money to his personal use.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya, prayed the court to grant his client bail, assuring that a reliable surety will be provided.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 9, for hearing.

(NAN)

