Man in court over N1.3m accumulated bills while lodging in hotel

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Monday, docked a 33-year-old man, Chimezie Mba, who allegedly accumulated N1.3 million while lodging in a hotel and refused to pay.

Mba, whose address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on fraud and assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji, had told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences between November 2019 and July 23, at 2:00p.m. at No. 3, Sakiru Anjorin St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Osuji said that the defendant lodged at H3 Luxury Cottage and Apartment and accumulated N1.3 million bills from services rendered to him, including accommodation.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant failed to pay the sum and assaulted three hotel workers who asked him to offset the accumulated bills.

“On July 16, Mba assaulted two staff members of the said hotel, Nicolas Akorah and Lizzy Akorah, by beating them.

“On July 23, the defendant assaulted another staff member of the hotel, one Sikiru Sosanya, by stabbing him on the chest with a knife,” Osuji said.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 172, 173 and 314 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Erile, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Erile ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 27 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

