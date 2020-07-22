Man in police net for defiling stepdaughter

The Police in Adamawa State have arrested a 39-year-old man, Obiora Patrick, for defiling his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

In a statement, the state police spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the suspect made confessional statements while the victim was undergoing medical checkup.

DSP Nguroje appealed for support from members of the public in the fight against sexual violence and related crimes, and called on parents to pay attention to their children.

He said, “The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that following intensified action against sexual assault on women and children, the command on the 20/7/2020 arrested one Obora Patrick, a 39-year-old resident of No.46 Hospital Road, Jimeta, Yola North, for raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter.”

Another for raping 13-yr-old girl

In a related development, a 46-year-old man, Alhaji Sani Hashim, has been remanded by a Makurdi magistrate’s court in Benue State for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The accused who lives on No. 54 Bauchi Street in Wadata suburb of Makurdi allegedly committed the crime when the victim was sent to hawk groundnuts.

The prosecutor told the court that one Abdullazak Umuru of No. 8 Ejule Street, Wurukum in Makurdi, reported at the Police Area Command, Makurdi, on July 7, 2020, at about 09:00am that he sent his 13-year-old daughter to sell groundnuts and that while on her way to the market, the accused forcefully dragged her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

The court was also told that from intelligence report, the said Alhaji Sani Hashimu was arrested for committing the crime; contrary to Section 284 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, denied committing the crime.

When the matter came up, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The prosecutor, therefore, told the court that investigation was in progress and asked for a date to enable it complete investigation and prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Chief Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the case to October 9, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...