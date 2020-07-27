Man kills wife, two children with cutlass in Osun

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

One Tunde Oyediran has been arrested by the Police in Osun State for allegedly matcheting his wife, Sarah to death with a cutlass.

The suspect was also said to have used the same weapon to kill two children living with the couple around 11 pm on Friday.

It was gathered that the suspect, who lived around ‘Wednesday Market’ in Inisa, in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the State later cut himself on the hand and stomach with the same cutlass before raising alarm that he was attacked by unknown individuals.

Yemi Opalola, the State’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, disclosed that police had visited the scene and suspected foul play leading to the arrest of the husband.

She disclosed that preliminary investigation led to the arrest of the husband where he was receiving treatment, while corpses of the deceased were deposited at a morgue in Ikirun for post mortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter to bring the culprit to justice.

“The murder weapon has been recovered and the suspect has been arrested and cooperating with the investigation”, she added

