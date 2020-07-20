Man loses N.7m, 8,000 Euros, $3,000 to robbers in Anambra

From Emma Elekwa, Onitsha
Three men who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Anambra State have been arrested by police.
The suspects were said to have robbed one Emmanuel Obi of N700,000, €8,000, and $3,000, including some phones.
The incident happened in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, police said.
Command’s spokesman Haruna Mohammed said in a statement on Sunday that the suspects were arrested by officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
