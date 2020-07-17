Man seeks probe of son’s drowning in Russia

Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

THE father of an 18-year-old medical student in Russia, Knowledge Ndubueze, who was said to have drowned, has called for an investigation into the incident.

Prof. Amaechi Ndubueze, a lecturer at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, said he suspected foul play in the death of his son.

He said someone telephoned him from Russia on July 9 informing him of his son’s death.

Knowledge, a student at Yaroslavi State Medical Academy, was said to have gone for a picnic with his friends and drowned in a lake.

“We suspect foul play. We suspect that they are trying to use drowning to cover up,” Prof Ndubueze said, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), former governors of the state, and senators to help unravel the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

