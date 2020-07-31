Man Shot Dead in Court Room During Trial

Tahir Ahmed Naseem, 47, died on Wednesday in the north western city of Peshawar, after a member of the public walked into the court room and opened fire in front of the judge, according to officials. His attacker was arrested at the scene.

Naseem was on trial on charges of blasphemy after allegedly claiming to be a prophet, a crime punishable by death or life imprisonment under the Pakistan penal code.

According to a spokesperson for Peshawar police, the alleged killer told Naseem that he was an “enemy of religion” and deserved to be killed before opening fire.

Police are investigating how the suspect was able to enter the court room with a loaded weapon.

Security guards are typically stationed outside court buildings and police officers guard individual court rooms.