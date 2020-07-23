Man United receive boost in Dortmund’s Sancho pursuit

Borussia Dortmund are making moves to bring in a replacement for Jadon Sancho as they now expect the England international to complete a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

Dortmund are preparing to act on their interest in Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals this season as Bremen kept their place in the Bundesliga after a tense relegation play-off against Heidenheim.

United have been told they must pay £100million to take Sancho back to the Premier League, three years after he left Manchester City.

The Red Devils are only willing to part with £80m so the two clubs are still negotiating the fee.

Personal terms are expected to be easy to agree as the 20-year-old is keen to move to Old Trafford.

Dortmund’s stern stance may be adjusted if they finalise a deal for Kosovo international Rashica.

United chief Ed Woodward has Sancho’s name at the top of his summer priority list and he has spent months trying to strike a deal.

