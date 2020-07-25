Man wears G-string fashioned from face mask, parades London street

Just as many shops in Western countries mandate the wearing of facemasks, a man in the United Kingdom has converted the face mask to a G-string.

On Friday, according to report, this man walked nonchalantly along Oxford Street, in London. naked except for the light blue face mask over his groin, some took pictures on their phones while others simply stared.

The street which he decided to parade was central London’s most popular shopping street. Passerbys were nothing but astounded, amused and shocked.

It was unclear what prompted the stunt but masks became compulsory on Friday in English shops.

A Reuters photographer caught a picture of the man from an office above the street.

In a similar development in the United States, a man was arrested for pointing a gun at a fellow shopper who asked him to wear a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic at a Walmart store in Florida, police in the US state said.

Vincent Scavetta, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm, the Palm Beach sheriff’s office said.

“Welcome to PBC Jail, son. Let this be a lesson. It could have ended badly,” the office wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Scavetta had drawn the gun during a verbal altercation over his refusal to wear a mask in a Florida store. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has since July 20 required everyone in its stores to wear face coverings.

Can this be called a problem peculiar to Western countries? Well, Nigerian Police are not taking it easy with citizens they found violating the COVID-19 guidelines. In fact, it is a new means of earning for bribe-addicted police personnel.

On July 10, Vanguard reported a case in Imo State where a cyclist (Okada man) was reportedly shot dead by a police officer for not giving him N50 as a penalty for not wearing his facemask at Banana junction in Amaifeke Orlu local government area of the state.

Immediately the cyclist was confirmed dead, hundreds of residents and angry passers-by took to the street in protest to express their anger over the killing of the Okada man.

Vanguard gathered that the policeman and his team escaped by shooting sporadically in the air to prevent been apprehended by the angry protesters.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that “The Okada man was stopped by the policeman on the security checkpoint and the Okada man stopped and the police officer asked him why he was not warring his face mask, as the Okada man was explaining to him.

“The police officer said that he did not want to hear any other thing that he (Okada) man has committed an offence and must pay for it. The police officer stretched out his hand out to the Okada man to do the needful.

“But the Okada man refused but pleaded that he did not have any money with him and that he will do something next time. The policeman was not satisfied with the response and he cocked his gun and the next thing we heard was a gunshot.”

All efforts made by Vanguard to get the reactions of the Imo state Police Public Relations Officers, Orlando Ikeokwu, at the time of the publication were not successful as he refused to pick his phone calls.

