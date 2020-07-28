Man Who Used $3.9 Million COVID-19 Relief Fund To Buy A Lamborghini Arrested

A Florida man has been arrested for using huge sum of COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a luxury vehicle and other items.

The 29-year-old man, David T. Hines was charged for receiving $3.9 million in COVID-19 relief funds and using the money to purchase a Lamborghini.

According to a statement by the Department of Justice, Hines was arrested on Friday and charged on Monday. Over $3 million was recovered from his bank accounts along with the sports vehicle.

Authorities have alleged that Hines fraudulently applied for about $13.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for a few companies. PPP, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, was enacted on March 29 to provide small businesses with forgivable loans. Any money given to a company on behalf of the program is supposed to be used for rent or mortgage costs, employee salaries and utilities.

The Justice Department’s statement indicates that Hines lied on the loan applications and made inaccurate statements about the expenses of the companies, including the amount paid to employees.

“Those purported employees either did not exist or earned a fraction of what Hines claimed in his PPP applications,” U.S. Postal Inspector Bryan Masmela says in an affidavit, according to the Miami Herald. “Collectively, Hines falsely claimed his companies paid millions of dollars in payroll in the first quarter of 2020. State and bank records, however, show little to no payroll expense during this period.”

Hines was approved for funding and received $3.9 million. Just a few days after getting the money, he bought the Lamborghini for $318,000. He is also alleged to have purchased luxury items from stores and resorts.

Currently, Florida has become the centre stage for U.S. COVID-19 infections, surpassing that of New York.

The street Journal learnt that Hines who was in federal custody over the weekend was released on bond on Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 14.

