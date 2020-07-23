Man who was Arrested for his Son’s Crime Dies in Police Cell

While in detention, the police allegedly denied him access to relatives until his death on Wednesday.

Akin Fadeyi, Director of the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, said Kehinde, who was the breadwinner of his family, left behind an aged mother.

Fadeyi said, “We just received another sad report through FlagIt App. Mr. Kehinde Omotosho, alias Akéde, a trader at Gbagi Market, Ibadan, Oyo State, was in his house on Wednesday. Nigerian police officers from Iyaganku came to his house to effect arrest of his son, Kabiru. He was said to have been involved in a fight.

“The son was not at home. The police allegedly arrested the father in lieu of the son. This is called hostage arrest. They drove him to State CID, Iyaganku. They also took with him Kabiru’s brother, called Jelili.

“Mr. Omotosho was kept for seven days. He was not charged to court and neither were his relatives allowed to see him. Between yesterday night and today, Mr. Kehinde Omotosho died in police cell.

“The family Representative of the Late Mr. Omotosho, while speaking with me said these words, ‘The Nigerian Police has killed our family member. We are only cheated because we are not educated and because we don’t know anybody’”.

Fadeyi asked the police to prepare for battle as the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

“Nigerian Police authorities are being put on notice that this matter shall not be swept under the carpet. We shall demand justice for the bereaved and his family,” Fadeyi said.

When contacted on the telephone, Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State command,Mr. Gbenga Fadeyi, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to find out.

“I just heard about this now but I will find out and get back to you later in the day,” the police spokesman said.

The Nigeria Police Force has been accused of committing several acts of rights abuse including torture of suspects in detention and arresting of relatives in lieu of wanted suspects

According to global rights group, Amnesty International, civilians in Nigeria are being extorted, raped, tortured, and killed by police officers. Victims of these crimes are still waiting for justice because the anti-torture law meant to provide justice is not being enforced.