Manchester United finish third to deny Leicester City Champions League spot

Manchester United won 2-0 at Leicester City on Sunday to finish third in the 2019/2020 English Premier League (EPL) and clinch a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United booked their spot in Europe’s elite club competition on the final day of the season at the expense of Leicester City who finished fifth behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The team managed by Brendan Rodgers have now settled for a Europa League berth.

Manchester United finished on 66 points, ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and four points clear of Leicester City Football Club, who missed several chances before they were undone late on by sloppy errors.

Bruno Fernandes fired Manchester United ahead with a 71st minute penalty kick.

Substitute Jesse Lingard sealed the win deep into stoppage time after a bad mistake by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester City dominated the opening half as Youri Tielemans went close with a clever first-time shot which trickled inches wide.

This was before Schmeichel kept out a Marcus Rashford volley on the stroke of half-time.

Jamie Vardy hit the top of the woodwork for Leicester City on the hour from an audacious header with his back facing goal.

The home side collapsed in the last 20 minutes, with defender Jonny Evans receiving a late red card for a rash tackle on Scott McTominay.(Reuters/NAN)

