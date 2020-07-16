Manchester University awards Marcus Rashford honourary degree

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester. The honourary degree is in recognition of Rashford’s achievements as a footballer and as a passionate campaigner against child poverty, the university said in a statement. The 22-year-old will follow in the […]

