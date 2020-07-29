Many feared dead in Ajao Estate gas explosion

Three persons were were killed and four others injured after a gas shop esploded in Lagos last night.The incident occurred around 7pm on Inua Mohammed Street, Off Asa-Afariogun Street, Ajao Estate, Isolo. Among the deceased were the gas shop owner and a commercial cyclist, while children and other nearby shop owners were said to have sustained injuries. This incident occurred barely 24 hours after another gas explosion killed a man in an estate in Palmgrove, Lagos mainland. Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), policemen from Ajao Estate division quickly mobilised to the scene and put out the fire. It was confirmed that three persons were killed and four others injured in the explosion.