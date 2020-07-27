Massive Looting In NDDC Is Like Mere Pickpocketing – Asari Dokubo

The Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, Asari Dokubo has reacted to the alleged mismanagement of N81 billion by the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Dokubo likened the situation in the NDDC to mere pickpocketing compared to that in other agencies.

Recall that the National Assembly is currently investigating IMC over the alleged mismanagement of funds at the NDDC,

President Muhammadu Buhari had in October 2019, ordered a forensic audit of the commission’s activities from 2001 to 2019.

However, the IMC set up to manage the commission for the time being and supervise the audit has come under serious allegations bordering on mismanagement of funds.

Since the NDDC probe started, many Nigerians on social media have been calling on activists in the Niger-Delta region to hold political leaders in the region responsible for the development of the region.

Dokubo describing the alleged mismanagement as mere pickpocketing noted that it is nothing compared to what Nigerians from other regions have looted from the Niger Delta people.

He further likened the current probe of the agency as that of a man calling the police to report a pickpocketing case he witnessed while armed robbers are breaking into his house.

Dokubo said;

“We are talking about N81 billion being pick-pocketed from Niger Delta while the bulk of our money, our resources is being carted away and we are not talking.

“They want me to run after pickpocketers and leave armed robbers that are coming into my house. When they talk about (Godswill) Akpabio, tell them about (Abubakar) Malami, when they talk about Joy (Nunieh), tell them about Sadiya (Umar Farouq), when they talk about any senator, tell them about (Ibrahim) Magu.”

