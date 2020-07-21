MasterCard targets 3m jobs for Nigerians

By Daniel Essiet

Global payment solution, development arm, Mastercard Foundation is partnering Jobberman, the single largest online job placement and training website in sub-Saharan Africa, to train five million Nigerian job seekers and place three million in dignified employment over the next five years.

The aim is to reduce has unemployment in Nigeria.

Jobberman and Mastercard Foundation also plan to train 200,000 job seekers and place 120,000 in dignified employment by the end of this year. The partnership will impact youths living in the North, of which 70 percent will be young women.

The most recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics puts the combined unemployment and underemployment rates in Nigeria at 43.3 percent – a figure that will almost certainly be exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19.

Jobberman aims to provide job seekers with the skills they will need to enhance their chances of securing work in an overcrowded job market, as well as place them in dignified work.

Training will be focused on soft skills such as emotional intelligence, business etiquette and time management, and will be delivered online and offline for people with limited access to the internet.

The partnership will involve community leaders as well as other key decision-makers, and trained candidates will be placed via Jobberman’s employer partnerships.

In Nigeria, the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy aims to enable 10 million young Nigerians, especially young women to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

Since the launch of the soft-skills training programme, 16,000 youngsters have successfully been placed in dignified work between April and June, which is a 78 per cent increase from the 9,000 placed during the same period in 2019.

Young Africa Works will be implemented in Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna. As a partner in this initiative, Jobberman Nigeria will establish a baseline of the state of employability of young Nigerians by conducting a skills gap analysis of the labour market in Agriculture, Digital, and the Creative Industries sectors, cultivating employability skills through training centres, online classes/webinars, career fairs, and events.

It will then place jobseekers in various roles across the agriculture, digital, and creative Industries among others.

The Chief Executive Jobberman Nigeria, Hilda Kragha noted, “We are delighted to be working with the Mastercard Foundation and community leaders to address the issue of unemployment in Nigeria and to play our part in providing young Nigerians with access to dignified roles, which offer a clear path to self-sustenance.

Nigeria is full of talented and hardworking young people. However, the current structure of the jobs market, means many are unable to make the most of their skills and talents.

This is why it is important to join forces with key stakeholders to equip young people with the skills they need and to link them effectively to dignified work opportunities.”

The Country Head, Nigeria, Mastercard Foundation,Chidinma Lawanson, said, “Skills training is essential as advancements in technology and the changing nature of work means employers are increasingly looking for workers who have the technical and soft skills that machines are unlikely to fill, such as creativity and collaboration.

We look forward to working with Jobberman to equip young people, especially young women in the North, with the skills they need to excel and connecting them with opportunities that will transform their lives and their communities.

