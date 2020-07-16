Matawalle to bandits: Surrender a rifle, get two cows

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state said his administration would give two cows for each AK47 rifle surrendered by repentant bandit in the state.

Matawalle spoke on Thursday when he hosted Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, Director General, Department of State Security Services, Yusuf Bichi and other heads of Intelligence Units of military and police.

According to him, “For every rifle submitted by a repentant bandit, there would be compensation of two cows.

“We don’t want to give them money, so they wouldn’t use the money to purchase new weapons.

“We said we will compensate them with cows, they are Fulani and they need the cows to advance their economic interest.

“We also told the repentant bandits that all “Dabas” (Camps) in the forests should be disbanded. We won’t accept a situation where the bandits will disarm and then go back to the forest and be staying in these camps or Dabas

“We asked them to either come to town and be reintegrated into the society or be given economic empowerment where they are, so that they would start a new life.

“Most of them are residing in forests under the shades of trees and inside caves. That is why we came up with RUGA policy to help them”

Governor Matawalle further disclosed that Zamfara state is the epicentre of armed banditry in the country, adding that if the security operatives could deal with the menace in the state, the whole North West and by extension the country in general would be secured.

“Why I said so is because all the bandits’ super camps and their leaders are in Zamfara state.

“We need proper coordination among the security formation in the country.

“There should be synergy among the security agencies because when these criminals are attacked in the neighbouring Katsina state, they escape to Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states”

IGP Adamu said President Muhammadu Buhari had given them marching order to stop the carnage all over the nation because he is very much concerned about the security situation of the country.

