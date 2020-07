Popular Max FM Lagos radio presenter, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, who was better known as Iya Jogbo, is dead. Iya Jogbo was well known for the afternoon comedy show “Wetin Dey show” on Max FM alongside co-host Walepowpowpow and Obus. Iya Jogbo died on Friday after a brief illness from bronchitis and an enlarged heart, according […]

