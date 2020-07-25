Medical doctors to go on strike in Delta

Okungbowa AIWERIE, Asaba

MEDICAL doctors in Delta State have vowed to embark on a three-day warning strike to protest alleged refusal of the state government to implement Covid-19 hazard allowance for health workers.

The Nation learnt that the warning strike will commence on Monday, next week and end on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Delta State Chapter decided on this cause after a series of deadlocked meeting between government representatives and doctors.

The Nation gathered that the offer by the state government to exempt doctors and health workers from the proposed temporary suspension of N30,000 minimum wage did not sway the doctors.

Delta State NMA chairman, Dr Omo Ekeneam, confirmed the proposed warning strike.

