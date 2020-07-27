Daily News

Meek Mill splits with girlfriend 2 months after welcoming baby

By
0
Post Views: Visits 49

American rapper, Meek Mill, has broken up with his girlfriend, Milan Harris two months after they welcomed their baby.

The rapper made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday

The duo have however decided to raise their child together but as separate parents.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents …

“we still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding! -meek-

Mill and Milano welcomed their baby back in May.

Prior to his relationship with Milano, Mill dated rapper, Nicki Minaj till 2017 when they called to go their separate ways.

FG rejects Reps’ move to establish Cancer Registry

Previous article

I have forgiven my ex-husband Churchill Olakunle — Tonto Dikeh

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News