Meet the Teenager who Slept With 10 men During Cult Initiation

A 19-year-old girl and member of a cult known as the Marine Girls, Blessing David, on Thursday confessed to having slept with 10 men after she was initiated into the group.

The teenager, who was initiated along with other girls, said sleeping with the men was part of the initiation rites.

She said this at the headquarters of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City, when the Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, paraded 15 armed robbery suspects, six cultists, three kidnappers and four murder suspects.

The cultists paraded were three teenage girls, who were said to be members of the Marine Girls.

Blessing said that she was initiated into the group in 2019.

“My name is Blessing David. I was initiated into the cult last year. I slept with 10 men as part of the initiation process,” she stated.

Another 16-year-old girl, Ada Emeka, said she also slept with 10 men as part of the initiation rites.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Somtochukwu Onyebuchi, who was recently paraded alongside 103 other suspected cultists by the Anambra State Police command confessed that he initiated no fewer than five minors into a secret cult.

Police quoted Onyebuchi, a barber who hails from Ogidi in Idemili Local Government Area of the state, as saying that he regretted his action, blaming it on the devil.

He also reportedly warned other cultists to have a rethink before they were caught, adding that since he joined the cult group five years ago he benefitted nothing from it.

He told police that he had a way of getting underage persons to trust him.

He said, “I’ve been a cultist; member of the JVC since 2015, and I have initiated about five underage children. I have a way of convincing them to join willingly,” he told police at the weekend at the command headquarters, Awka, the state capital.

“I regret engaging in the act because I can’t even boast of what I’ve benefitted since I joined. I advise other members to come out so they won’t be caught.”

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said Onyebuchi had been on the police wanted list for some time.

He said, “The suspect was arrested around 5am by peratives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit following a tip-off.

“He has initiated so many children, and led us to their hideout where we arrested two underage persons.”

He said they would be charged after investigations.

