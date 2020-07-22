Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski are victims of Ballon d’Or postponement

COVID-19 has impacted the sporting calendar yet further with France Football announcing that there will not be a Ballon d’Or winner for 2020, leaving a number of players as victims of the decision.

With the award being dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for so many years, it feels somewhat unfair that the players who have excelled in 2020 will not have their individual performances recognised in the same manner.

Very few have been able to stay at the highest level for so long as Messi and Ronaldo have done, but there were a number of candidates who could have taken the trophy home in December.

Lionel Messi is a phenomenon, but 2020 hasn’t been his best year. His 25 league goals allowed him to win his seventh Pichichi and he registered 21 assists, and this put him in contention for a seventh Ballon d’Or, but he was by no means the favourite.

After a poor start to the year, Cristiano Ronaldo has rediscovered his goalscoring touch, adding 28 Serie A goals this term. He can still add to that as well with there five matches left to play in Italy.

Perhaps the player most impacted by France Football’s decision, Robert Lewandowski has been sensational this year. He won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and took the Golden Boot with 34 goals. He can also help the Bavarian club to Champions League glory.

