MFM to begin 70 days fasting

Our Reporter

Members of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide have been directed to continue with the special power must change hands prayers.

The General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, who gave the directive, said the annual 70 days fasting and prayer will soon begin.

The cleric, who promised to announce when the fasting will start, said the July power must change hands prayers should be repeated next month.

A statement by the Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, said the prayers, which were to be rounded off at the end of this month, should continue until further notice.

